Trump requests several amendments to negotiated Iran deal

Photo– Steve Witkoff with President Trump in Miami in March. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty

President Trump asked for several amendments to the deal his envoys reached with their Iranian counterparts during a Situation Room meeting on Friday, according to a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the issue.

Trump wants the deal and expects to finalize it soon, but is keen to strengthen several points that are important to him — particularly around Iran’s nuclear material, two U.S. officials said. Trump’s request has launched another round of back-and-forth between the parties that could last several days.

Trump announced on Friday that he’d be convening the Situation Room meeting on the deal, and seemed to suggest he was leaning toward accepting.

A White House official told reporters after the meeting that Trump “will only make a deal that is good for America, satisfies his redlines and makes sure Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon.”

Iranian officials told state media they also had not approved the final text, though two U.S. officials claimed earlier in the week that Tehran was prepared to sign and it was all down to Trump.

Behind the scenes: According to the two sources, Trump asked his team to make changes to the draft on clauses regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

In its current form, the memorandum of understanding includes a commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear weapon, but no specific concessions beyond that.

It states that there will be a 60-day window to negotiate on nuclear commitments from Iran and sanctions relief from the U.S., with the first issues on the docket being how to dispose of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and limit further enrichment.

Trump wants to try to amend that part.

“It’s more specifics about how the U.S. gets the material and the timing,” a senior administration official said, referring to the enriched uranium.

The second source said Trump also wants to amend some of the wording around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. official said Trump was told it would take around three days before the Iranians get back with a response. “They’re literally in caves and they’re not using email,” the senior administration official said.

“There will be a deal. The imminence of it, we’ll see. We’re willing to wait so the president gets what he asks for. It could be a week. It could be less. It could be more. At the turn of the week, we hope to have something,” the senior administration official said.

Iranian state media has reported that a deal is close but not final, and claimed Iran would receive billions in frozen funds. The White House denies that.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment

(Axios)