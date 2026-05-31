Live update, Iran war: Trump’s hesitation to sign the deal is being questioned

All eyes are on an emerging deal between the U.S. and Iran that would extend the current ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but it remains unclear when Trump and Tehran will ultimately sign off.

On Friday President Donald Trump promised after his cabinet meeting that he intends to sign the deal and until now Saturday 6:30 pm local time he hasn’t officially announced that he signed the deal

Here are the key reasons behind his hestitation according to analysts

President Donald Trump’s hesitation to finalize a deal with Iran stems from a combination of strict diplomatic red lines and geopolitical maneuvering to secure maximum leverage. The primary reasons for the delay include:

Strait of Hormuz Control: The management of this vital shipping route is a major sticking point. Iran desires ongoing control over the waterway, while the United States demands free, uninhibited navigation.

The management of this vital shipping route is a major sticking point. Iran desires ongoing control over the waterway, while the United States demands free, uninhibited navigation. Nuclear and Missile Demands: Trump’s team has set firm red lines, requiring Iran to halt highly enriched uranium production, abandon nuclear weapons pursuits, and end support for regional proxy groups like Hezbollah.

Trump’s team has set firm red lines, requiring Iran to halt highly enriched uranium production, abandon nuclear weapons pursuits, and end support for regional proxy groups like Hezbollah. Regional Concessions: Reports indicate Trump has pushed for sweeping regional conditions—such as demanding that Arab nations recognize Israel in tandem with an Iran deal—which has complicated the broader diplomatic framework, after what Israel did in Gaza and Lebanon.

Reports indicate Trump has pushed for sweeping regional conditions—such as demanding that Arab nations recognize Israel in tandem with an Iran deal—which has complicated the broader diplomatic framework, after what Israel did in Gaza and Lebanon. Economic Pressures and Time Strategy: Trump has publicly stated that negotiators should not rush into an agreement, signaling that ongoing economic blockades and sanctions will remain in place until he is completely satisfied with the terms.

Trump has publicly stated that negotiators should not rush into an agreement, signaling that ongoing economic blockades and sanctions will remain in place until he is completely satisfied with the terms. Avoiding Political Compromise: Trump’s hardline supporters and Israeli allies are wary of a deal that grants concessions without permanently crippling Iran’s regional influence or nuclear capabilities

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