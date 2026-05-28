Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman if it sides with Iran over Hormuz

President Trump threatened to attack Oman Wednesday if the Arab nation partners with Iran to assert joint control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has discussed partnering with Oman to charge tolls on ships passing through the strategic waterway, the New York Times reported last week.

“Nobody’s going to control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have. They would like to control it,” Trump said at a cabinet meeting.

“It’s international waters, and Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”

Oman’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

The State Department tweeted a video Trump’s warning — indicating the US government wasn’t shying away from the threat.

US and Iranian negotiators are working to finalize a memorandum of understanding that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping — without tolls — and allow additional time for an agreement on the fate of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpiles.

Trump, 79, added at the cabinet meeting that if a deal is not agreed, “we’ll have to just finish the job” militarily.

Oman served as a mediator between the US and Iran before the launch of Operation Epic Fury Feb. 28.

The absolute monarchy, with a population of 5 million, hosted unsuccessful nuclear talks in early February between Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.

Omani foreign minister Badr al Busaidi then mediated Feb. 26 talks in Geneva between Araghchi, Witkoff and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner — with al Busaidi flying to DC the next day to meet with Vice President JD Vance in a scramble to avoid war.

Pakistan, and more recently Qatar, have taken the lead in mediating the ongoing peace talks since the war began.

NY Post