Hezbollah leadership is entirely under Iranian influence, Jumblatt says “can’t talk to anyone”

In an interview with the French newspaper Libération, Walid Jumblatt—the former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party—remarked: “I am no longer able to speak with Hezbollah, nor do I know how. In the era of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, I was able to communicate and engage in dialogue with him; however, since his assassination by Israel in 2024, there is no longer a counterpart to talk to. The new leadership has fallen entirely under Iranian influence.”

He continued: “As for the opposing camp—whom my father used to call the ‘isolationists’ (that is, the Lebanese who are hostile to Hezbollah)—they, too, have become completely intransigent. [The leader of the Lebanese Forces party,] Samir Geagea, acts as if he were Moses. Everyone is trapped in a spiral of violence, trading insults, while the voice of reason has vanished.”

Jumblatt added: “I sense a growing influence of separatist and partitionist tendencies.”

For Jumblatt to discover now that Hezbollah is entirely under Iranian influence, may be too little too late . After all who created Hezbollah ? Hassan Nasrallah himself openly pledged allegiance to Iran on several occasions

As for the Lebanese Forces , Jumblatt is known as the switcher , since he keeps switching alliances as he pleases and can no longer count on him as a reliable partner. His departure from March 14th alliance in 2009 was a huge blow to the anti Hezbollah an anti Syrian alliance of the so called Cedar revolution . According to analysts Jumblatt can only blame himself for his political isolation

Jumblatt appears to have finally made up his mind and decided to ally himself with Syria’s new leader Ahmad al Sharaa, also known as the former al Qaeda and ISIS linked Nusra front leader Abu Mohammad al Goulani . In doing so he distance himself from the Druze community in Sweida which fought Al Nusa on several occasions .

Several. former al Qaeda and ISIS fighters joined Sharaa’s security forces and killed thousands of minorities including, Druze, Alawites and Christians since the ousting of former dictator Bashar al Assad

El Nashra, translated from Arabic