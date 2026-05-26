GCC Secretary-General declares Hezbollah a terrorist organization

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi announced that “we consider Hezbollah—including all its leaders, organizations, and factions—to be a “terrorist organization”, as GCC marked its 45th anniversary

Al-Budaiwi issued official statements recognizing the bloc’s resilience and its continued transition toward robust financial, economic, and non-oil sector integration.

GCC member states are advancing international partnerships, highlighted by the recent conclusion of free trade negotiations with the UK

GCC is officially observing its 45th founding anniversary today (May 25, 2026), marking over four decades of regional integration.

This development comes after Hezbollah chief Naim Qaasem threatened to overthrow the Lebanese government

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday strongly criticized Hezbollah over its reported call to topple Lebanon’s elected government, saying Washington fully supports the Lebanese administration and its efforts to restore stability in the country.

In an official statement, Rubio accused Hezbollah of trying to undermine Lebanon’s future through violence and continued military activity. “The United States condemns in the strongest terms Hezbollah’s reckless call to overthrow Lebanon’s democratically elected government,” he said.

Rubio stated that the group had ignored repeated appeals from the Lebanese government to respect the ceasefire and stop attacks along the Israeli border. According to the statement, Hezbollah has continued moving fighters and weapons into southern Lebanon while carrying out attacks on Israeli positions.

Calling the actions a deliberate attempt to destabilize the country, Rubio said Hezbollah was trying to maintain its influence “at the expense of the future of the Lebanese people”.

