Trump asked Arab leaders to join Abraham Accords after Iran war ends

President Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last year. Saudi Arabia ls still demand that Israel commits to an irreversible and time-bound path for a Palestinian state as a condition for them normalizing relations. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump told leaders of several Arab and other Muslim countries during a Saturday conference call that if a deal to end the Iran war is achieved, then he wants their nations to sign peace agreements with Israel, per two U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the call.

Why it matters: Trump’s remarks on Israel and the countries signing onto the Abraham Accords during the call signal the next big step he wants to take in the Middle East after the war.

Trump is aiming mostly at a historic Saudi-Israeli peace agreement, but the current political climate in the region and the upcoming Israeli election make any near-term breakthrough extremely difficult.

On Saturday, Trump held a phone call with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain to discuss the emerging deal with Iran.