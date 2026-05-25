Iran’s president orders restoration of internet access, report

Iranians are enduring the longest and most intense internet blackout in history, compounding an economic crisis that sparked nationwide protests in December.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued an order to restore international internet access, Iranian state media reported on Monday, citing an official. Most Iranians have been unable to access the worldwide web for 87 days, according to the internet observatory NetBlocks. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a US-Iran deal to end the war could materialise “today”. Follow our liveblog for all the latest updates.
Other developments:
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Hezbollah in a statement of trying to plunge Lebanon“back into chaos”.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem again urged Lebanese authorities to abandon direct talks with Israel, ahead of a fourth round of such discussions in Washington early next month.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and US President Donald Trump agreed that any final agreement with Iran must include removal of the nuclear threat posed by Tehran.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, Reuters and AP)