Iran’s president orders restoration of internet access, report

Iranians are enduring the longest and most intense internet blackout in history, compounding an economic crisis that sparked nationwide protests in December.

Iran’s ⁠President Masoud ​Pezeshkian has issued ​an order to restore international internet access, Iranian ​state ‌media ⁠reported on Monday, ‌citing an official. Most Iranians have been unable ‌to access the ​worldwide web for 87 days, according to the internet ​observatory NetBlocks. Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a US-Iran deal to end the war could materialise “today”. Follow our liveblog for all the latest updates.



Other developments:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Hezbollah in a statement of trying to plunge Lebanon“back into chaos”.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem again urged Lebanese authorities to abandon direct talks with Israel, ahead of a fourth round of such discussions in Washington early next month.

Israeli ⁠Prime Minister ​Benjamin Netanyahu said ​that he and US President ​Donald ‌Trump agreed ⁠that any final ‌agreement with Iran must include ⁠removal of the nuclear threat posed by ​Tehran.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, Reuters and AP)





