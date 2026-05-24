Top Republican senators Graham and Wicker blast reports of 60-day ceasefire deal with Iran

FILE – US Senators Lindsey Graham(R) and Roger Wicker

Key Senate Republicans are raising concerns about a reported peace deal being negotiated with Iran, arguing it would be a disaster for the United States that would make meaningless the war launched by President Trump nearly three months ago.

“The rumored 60-day ceasefire — with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith — would be a disaster,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in a post on social platform X.

He said the effects of the joint military operation between the U.S. and Israel titled “Operation Epic Fury” would “be for naught” if the deal as he understood it went forward.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally of President Trump who for years has pushed for U.S. military action against the Iranian regime, said a premature deal could fundamentally shift the balance of power in the Middle East in Iran’s favor.

“If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominate force requiring a diplomatic solution,” Graham wrote Saturday in a post on X.

The South Carolina Republican added that such a perception would become a “nightmare for Israel” over time, questioning the rationale behind the war entirely.

He also noted his skepticism that Iran could be denied the ability to threaten global oil supply by blocking the Strait of Hormuz again in the future.

“I personally am a skeptic of the idea that Iran cannot be denied the ability to terrorize the Strait and the region cannot protect itself against Iranian military capability,” he wrote, adding: “It is important we get this right.”

The criticisms from the two GOP senators was remarkable given the GOP Senate has generally avoided stark criticism of Trump.

The comments from both men came before President Trump announced a deal with Iran was close.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, adding that final details of the deal will be “announced shortly.

Trump offered no details of the deal, but a regional official with direct knowledge of the Pakistan-led mediation efforts told The Associated Press that the potential deal would officially declare an end to the war and establish a 60-day period of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

The concerns from Graham and Wicker seemed largely related to Iran’s nuclear program. The deal being discussed does not seem to include any specific comments from Iran on its nuclear program, though Trump and U.S. officials have long said preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is a reason for the war.

According to a report in The New York Times, Tehran had agreed to stop the fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah has been fighting Israel. The Times, citing three Iranian sources, also said the deal would re-open, without tolls, the Strait of Hormuz, a key for Trump as it could gradually offer relief on sky-high gas prices in the U.S. that has led to mounting political pressure on the GOP. The Times said the deal would also end the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.

The Times added it was not clear the deal referred to by its sources was the same one Trump described in his Truth Social post.

The prospect of a deal had been foreshadowed by developments over the last day.

Wicker on Friday also offered a message that indicated he was wary of what he was hearing on the negotiations. He wrote in a Friday post on X that it would be “ill advised” to pursue a deal.

“Further pursuit of an agreement with Iran’s Islamist regime risks a perception of weakness,” he wrote in a post on X Friday. “We must finish what we started.”

Trump announced Friday he would not be attending his son Donald Trump, Jr.’s wedding, and the White House said he would be in Washington, not in Mar-a-Lago, where he frequently travels on weekends. Trump indicated he was not going to the wedding because of his presidential duties and specifically mentioned Iran.

Former Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, who served in that role in the first Trump administration, also harshly criticized what he understood as the deal. He wrote in a post on X that it sounded as if it had been negotiated by officials working for the Obama administration. Both Trump and Pompeo have criticized the Iran deal negotiated by that administration as being too weak.

The deal being floated is “Not remotely America First,” Pompeo wrote.

He said any effective deal would be “straightforward.”

“Open the damned strait. Deny Iran access to money. Take out enough Iranian capability so it cannot threaten our allies in the region. Overdue. Let’s go,” he wrote.

The president is facing growing pressure on multiple fronts to take measures to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as Americans face four-year record high gas prices, which hit a national average of almost $4.53 ahead of Memorial Day.

Republicans fear they could lose their House majority in this fall’s elections amid falling approval ratings for Trump, and the Senate majority is also now seen as being within reach of Democrats.

Trump said he discussed Iran’s proposed framework with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that he described as one that “went very well.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

THE HILL