Live updates: Trump tells negotiators ‘not to rush into a deal’ with Iran as the threat of war remains

HERE IS THE LATEST
- President Donald Trump says he has instructed the negotiators “not to rush into a deal” with Iran since “time is on our side”, adding that the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz “will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed”.
- The threat of renewed war with Iran “still looms large”, according to Al Jazeera’s team in Washington, DC, as “the US president still leaves open the opportunity to launch military strikes”.
- The development comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the next round of talks between the US and Iran would happen “very soon”.
- Israel continues to launch air raids on southern Lebanon; at least 3,123 people have been killed since March 2, despite a ceasefire.
- US blockade in Hormuz to remain until deal with Iran signed:
Trump has said that the US naval blockade on the waterway “will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed”.“Both sides must take their time and get it right,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “There can be no mistakes!”“Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” he added.Click here to share on social media
Top Republican senators Graham and Wicker blast reports of 60-day ceasefire deal with Iran
“The rumored 60-day ceasefire — with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith — would be a disaster,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in a post on social platform X.
Israel raises alarm over possible US-Iran deal and Lebanon war limits
Time‑buying ceasefire, not a real deal, analysts
Analysts tell Al Jazeera the proposed US‑Iran memorandum of understanding is a time‑buying ceasefire that extends negotiations over sanctions, oil sales, nuclear issues and control of the Strait of Hormuz, rather than a real deal.
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Al Jazeera/YL