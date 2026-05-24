Gunman opens fire near White House Saturday night

Secret Service patrols the White House grounds after reported gunshots. Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

An armed person approached the White House and opened fire Saturday night, per multiple networks and reporters who were on the grounds at the time.

The incident, which happened while President Trump was at the White House, comes four weeks after a gunman allegedly attempted to assassinate him at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump was supposed to be at his son Don Jr.’s wedding in the Bahamas on Saturday, but said Friday he would stay at the White House amid talks to end the Iran war.

FBI director Kash Patel confirmed there was gunfire near the White House and that the Secret Service was responding.

The Secret Service said it was investigating reported gunfire near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, which is the northwest corner of the White House grounds.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fox News reported that someone fired multiple shots with a pistol at one of the White House gates, at which point the Secret Service returned fire. Reuters also reported that a shooter approached a checkpoint and opened fire.

CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official, that two people were shot in an “encounter” with the Secret Service. PBS also reported that two people were shot, one the apparent shooter and one a bystander.

Both CBS and NBC reported that both shooting victims were still alive as of about 7:15 p.m. ET.

Local and national TV correspondents who were at the White House reported hearing multiple shots around 6:15 p.m. ET, and being told by the Secret Service to take shelter.

Video posted to social media by ABC reporter Selina Wang features the sound of what appears to be dozens of shots going off, followed by TV crews diving for cover.

Reporters inside the White House indicated the lockdown was lifted around 6:50 p.m. ET

Axios