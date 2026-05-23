Top US senator tells Trump to ‘finish the job’ on Iran, as Bolton calls talks “waste of oxygen”

File photo of Sen. Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee,

“Trump is being ill advised to pursue a deal that would not be worth the paper it is written on,” Wicker said

WASHINGTON- US Sen. Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called for renewed airstrikes against Iran, pressing President Trump to “finish the job he started” and warning him of an “ill advised” agreement with Tehran.

“We are at a moment that will define President Trump’s legacy. His instincts have been to finish the job he started in Iran, but he is being ill advised to pursue a deal that would not be worth the paper it is written on,” Wicker said in a statement on Friday.

“Our commander-in-chief needs to allow America’s skilled armed forces to finish the destruction of Iran’s conventional military capabilities and reopen the strait,” Wicker said. “Further pursuit of an agreement with Iran’s Islamist regime risks a perception of weakness. We must finish what we started. It is past time for action.”

The president has repeatedly threatened to resort to kinetic actionnagainst Iran since the ceasefire went into effect in April, but he has repeatedly called them off, as both sides have traded proposals through intermediaries.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday morning that the administration was waiting for a response from Iran on a peace deal to potentially end the conflict in the Middle East.



“We await word on those conversations that are ongoing. There’s been some slight progress. I don’t want to exaggerate it, but there’s been a little bit of movement, and that’s good,” Rubio, who also serves as Trump’s national security adviser, told reporters.

On Friday morning, the president convened a meeting with his top national security officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Axios reported. Vice President Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles were also present.

“A waste of oxygen”

File photo of John Bolton , former UN ambassador and national security adviser and an outspoken critic of Iran.

“It’s a waste of oxygen to negotiate with the Iranian regime. They are never going to come up with a satisfactory plan for peace that we can trust. Trump should end the ceasefire and open the Strait of Hormuz and allow oil from the Gulf Arab states to be transported”, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton was quoted as saying . Bolton has long maintained a hardline stance that the Iranian regime “cannot be trusted” and argues that negotiations with Tehran are fruitless.

THE HILL