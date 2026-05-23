Live update M.E. war: Iran claims it ‘rebuilt’ its forces during ceasefire with US

Map- The Iran-aligned Houthis, controlling much of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, have reportedly utilized their position to threaten and disrupt shipping in Bab el Mandeb as countries try to bypass Hormuz. UKMTO says it received reports from various sources of suspicious activity within the Gulf of Aden

Here is the Latest on the Middle East war

Iran’s ​top negotiator ​and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf claimed on Saturday his country’s armed forces have been “rebuilt” during the ceasefire with the United States, as US media reports suggested that Washington was preparing for plan ” B” of possible new strikes against Iran as negotiations appear to be going nowhere.

Iran weighs peace proposal, accuses US of ‘excessive demands’

Tehran accused the United States of “excessive demands”, Iranian media said on Saturday, as US media reports raised the prospect that Washington was mulling new strikes and leaders of the Islamic republic considered the latest peace proposal.

Pakistan’s powerful army chief arrived in Tehran on Friday to bolster mediation and US President Donald Trump abruptly changed his plans to skip his son’s wedding to stay in Washington due to “circumstances pertaining to government”, fuelling speculation that the situation had entered a sensitive stage.

Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill at least 10

Israel staged fresh airstrikes in Lebanon on Saturday after earlier raids killed at least 10 people, according to media and the government in Beirut, targeting an area near the Syrian border.

The state-run National News Agency said there were five Israeli airstrikes shortly before midnight in the mountainous Nabi Sreij area on the outskirts of Brital, which had been spared from attacks since an April 17 ceasefire with Hezbollah.

People inspect the site of an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on May 23, 2026. © Kawnat Haju, AFP

Far-right Israeli minister Ben-Gvir banned from French territory: FM

À compter de ce jour, Itamar Ben-Gvir est interdit d'accès au territoire français.



Cette décision fait suite à ses agissements inqualifiables à l'égard de citoyens français et européens passagers de la flottille Global Smud.



Nous désapprouvons la démarche de cette flottille… — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) May 23, 2026

Iran’s Speaker vows ‘crushing’ response if Trump resumes war

Iran’s Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned of a “crushing” response if US president Donald Trump resumes hostilities, saying Tehran had rebuilt its armed forces during a ceasefire

“Our armed forces have rebuilt themselves during the ceasefire period in such a way that if Trump commits another act of folly and restarts the war, it will certainly be more crushing and bitter for the United States than on the first day of the war,” he posted on social media.

Ghalibaf made the warning after meeting in Tehran with Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, a leading figure in international efforts to negotiate a diplomatic settlement.

UKMTO says it received reports from various sources of suspicious activity within the Gulf of Aden

⁠The ​United Kingdom ​Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said ​it ‌received reports ⁠from various ‌sources of suspicious ⁠activity within the Gulf of Aden.

It ​said there ‌had been multiple reports ‌of vessels ​being approached by skiffs. UKMTO also said a ​large skiff ​with ​two outboard engines had ​been observed carrying both ladders and weapons.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, controlling much of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, have reportedly utilized their position to threaten and disrupt shipping

Iran’s internet blackout is entering its 13th week, Netblocks says

Iran restricting Airspace movement

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CAA.IRI) has issued a Notice-to-Airmen (NOTAM) for Iranian Airspace, closing all but a handful of airports in the western part of the Tehran Flight Information Region (OIIX), which will only be open for commercial flights from Sunrise to Sunset. The NOTAM will be in effect from May 22, 2026 to May 25, 2026. All flight operators are still required to receive permission from the Civil Aviation Authority for any flights over or into Iran.

France 24