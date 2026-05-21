Iran war live: Tehran says it is reviewing US response to proposal

Photo: Iran’s new Persian Gulf Strait Authority has announced the establishment of a “supervision area” in the Strait of Hormuz that requires a permit for transit, as UAE’s new pipeline to bypass Hormuz is 50 % completed
Here is the Latest on the Middle East war
- Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was reviewing Washington’s latest response to a proposed ceasefire framework after several rounds of message exchanges mediated by Pakistan.
- Global condemnation is growing after Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, posted a videoof himself taunting abducted Gaza aid flotilla activists as they were being mistreated by Israeli prison guards.
- Iran’s new Persian Gulf Strait Authority has announced the establishment of a “supervision area” in the Strait of Hormuz that requires a permit for transit, stating that “passage without permission will be considered illegal”.
- The United Arab Emirates has built nearly 50% of a second pipeline that will bypass the Strait of Hormuz, said the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or ADNOC, on Wednesday. “Right now, too much of the world’s energy still moves through too few chokepoints,” Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said in an interview at the Atlantic Council.
- Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have killed more than 20 people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry and media, as a “ceasefire” extension agreed upon between Lebanese and Israeli officials continues in name only.
- Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 72,773 people, with a further 172,723 people injured, since October 2023, according to the Palestinian territory’s Health Ministry.
- Al Jazeera/ News Agencies