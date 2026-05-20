SpaceX picks Goldman Sachs to lead record-breaking IPO, report

SpaceX, which is getting set to publicly disclose its IPO prospectus, has picked Goldman Sachs to lead the offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Goldman will have the lead left position on the prospectus, followed by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, said the people, who asked not to be named due to confidentiality.

SpaceX, which is getting set to publicly disclose its IPO prospectus, has picked Goldman Sachs to lead the offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Goldman will have the lead left position on the prospectus, followed by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroupand JPMorgan Chase, said the people, who asked not to be named due to confidentiality.

Only two tech companies — Facebook and Alibaba — have been valued at even $100 billion after their first day of trading on U.S. exchanges. AI chipmaker Cerebras debuted on the Nasdaq last week, and closed with a market cap of about $95 billion, setting the stage for what could be a year of mega IPOs tied to the AI trade.

SpaceX is looking to get to the public market ahead of AI model leaders OpenAI and Anthropic, which are both valued at close to $1 trillion by private investors. Those companies are eyeing to go public as soon as this year.

CNBC