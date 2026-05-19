Live Updates: Trump calls off attack after warning “the Clock is Ticking” for Iran

Latest on the Middle East war

President Trump announced Monday that he was calling off what he said was a scheduled attack on Iran that was supposed to happen Tuesday. The president said he made the decision because “serious negotiations” were taking place toward a peace deal that Mr. Trump said will be acceptable to the U.S. and countries in the Middle East.

Before Mr. Trump’s announcement, Iran said it conveyed another amended set of terms for a potential peace deal. Tehran said it is focused entirely on an agreement to end the war and has not yet “discussed any details regarding nuclear matters.”

Mr. Trump had warned Sunday that “the Clock is Ticking” for Iran to accept a peace agreement, and “there won’t be anything left of them” if the Islamic Republic’s leaders don’t “get moving, FAST.”

Iran showing no signs of budging

President Trump has considered himself an effective dealmaker above all else, but he appears to have hit a wall with Iran as his tough talk, threats and even military action haven’t moved Tehran from its long-established positions.

With shifting goals that make it difficult to judge the status of the U.S. effort, Mr. Trump and his top aides have insisted the United States has already won the war and that Iran is ready to reach an agreement in the wake of escalating U.S. threats during a tenuous ceasefire.

But Mr. Trump backed down once again, saying Monday he had put plans for an imminent resumption of attacks on hold at the request of Gulf Arab states because “serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond.”

Although he said he had called off strikes planned for Tuesday, Mr. Trump kept up the bravado, saying he told military leaders “to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.” He has repeatedly set deadlines for Tehran and then backed off.

Despite growing internal unrest, a crippled economy and the deaths of many of its leaders, there is no evidence Iran is set to meet Mr. Trump’s demands – many of which it has long rejected. In fact, it has dug in. That’s left his stated top objectives unrealized: Iran has yet to agree to abandon its nuclear program or its ballistic missile development, or cease support for its proxies in the region, including those in Gaza, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

Stocks, oil prices yo-yo amid Iran uncertainty

Oil prices and stock markets worldwide swung through a shaky Monday with uncertainty about what will happen with the Iran war.

The S&P 500 swiveled between gains and losses before finishing with a dip of 0.1%, its second loss since setting an all-time high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 159 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5% after both indexes likewise yo-yoed.

Stock prices moved in the opposite direction of oil prices, which have been twitchy because of uncertainty about how long the Iran war will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and prevent oil tankers from delivering crude. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, went from a high of $112 overnight to below $107 in the morning before turning back higher.

Trump warns assault on Iran could happen “on a moment’s notice” if deal isn’t reached

President Trump warned that a full, large-scale assault of Iran could happen “on a moment’s notice” if a deal isn’t reached.

Mr. Trump said in a social media post he’s not going ahead with a planned attack of Iran on Tuesday, saying serious negotiations are taking place.

Iran said it’s focused entirely on an agreement to end the war, but has not discussed any details on nuclear matters, the Trump administration’s top issue.