Netanyahu publicized secret UAE visit amid concerns over Bennett’s planned visit

PM Netanyahu’s decision to publicize his wartime visit to the United Arab Emirates — a trip that the UAE had reportedly asked to keep secret — was driven by political concerns over a planned trip to the Gulf state by former prime minister Naftali Bennett, Channel 12 reports.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu said he had secretly visited the UAE during the US-Israeli war with Iran and met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. The UAE denied the claim, calling the statement from Netanyahu’s office “entirely unfounded.”

According to Channel 12, Emirati officials had explicitly asked that the meeting remain confidential and were angered by Netanyahu’s decision to disclose it, sparking a diplomatic crisis between the countries despite warming ties.

The report says Netanyahu decided to reveal the visit after learning that Bennett was expected to travel to the UAE the following day for meetings with bin Zayed and senior Emirati officials.

According to two sources familiar with the details cited by Channel 12, Netanyahu feared Bennett’s visit would become public while his own meeting remained secret, creating the impression that the Emiratis were receiving Bennett officially but not the sitting prime minister.

It remains unclear whether Bennett’s reported visit ultimately took place.

Bennett’s office declined to comment on the report, while Netanyahu’s office denied the story, according to Channel 12.

Times of Israel