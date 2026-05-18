Iran war updates: Trump warns Tehran: “There won’t be anything left “

Trump has posted an uncaptioned image of a map of the Middle East, with the US flag overlaid across the region and red arrows pointing to Iran, on Truth Social.

Here is the latest on the Iran war

US President Donald Trump says the “clock is ticking” for Iran to make a peace deal and threatens that “there won’t be anything left of them” if Tehran fails to do so.

Iran’s Mehr news agency says the US failed to offer any real concessions in its latest response to Iran’s proposal for a negotiating agenda.

A drone strike in the UAE’s Al Dhafra region caused an electrical generator fire at the Barakah nuclear power plant.

Israel says it attacked 100 sites in southern Lebanon in two days, after negotiators agreed to a 45-day extension to the purported “ceasefire”.Iran says it will soon reveal its plan to manage traffic ⁠and charge shipping tolls in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reports six deaths and 19 injuries over the past two days, including two new deaths. Four bodies were recovered from under the rubble.

Other developments today

An Israeli air strike hit Lebanon’s Baalbek, killing a Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander and his daughter, Lebanese state media reported.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has denounced an Israeli plan to seize up to 20 properties near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Iranian police chief, Ahmad-Reza Radan, has said that more than 6,500 “traitors and spies” have been arrested since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran.

Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted three drones launched from Iraq.

Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed at least five Palestinians.

A drone attack earlier today caused a fire at an electrical generator at the Barakah nuclear power plant in the UAE’s Al Dhafra region.

Lebanon has suffered more than $25bn in direct and indirect losses since Israel’s war on the country started in 2024, according to the Lebanese Business Association.

in direct and indirect losses since Israel’s war on the country started in 2024, according to the Lebanese Business Association. Trump posts Middle East map with US flag overlay

Trump has posted an uncaptioned image of a map of the Middle East, with the US flag overlaid across the region and red arrows pointing to Iran, on Truth Social.

Iran warns UAE against deepening ties with Israel

Tehran has not “closed the door to friendship in dealing with the United Arab Emirates, but they should know that Iran’s patience has limits”, the ISNA news agency quoted Mohsen Rezaei, former IRGC commander and secretary of Tehran’s Expediency Council, as saying.

“We are aware that there are relations and exchanges between the UAE and Israel; the UAE should not become entangled in Israel’s plots and schemes,” Rezaei said.

The UAE was the target of some of Tehran’s most intense attacks during the Israel-US war on Iran, and recent reports suggest the UAE may have carried out retaliatory strikes of its own.

Al Jazeera