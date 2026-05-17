Trump warns Iran “clock is ticking” as U.S. military option is back on the table

President Trump told Axios in a phone call that “the clock is ticking” for Iran and warned that if the Iranian regime doesn’t come with a better offer for a deal “they are going to get hit much harder.”

Why it matters: U.S. officials say Trump wants a deal to end the war, but Iran’s rejection of many of his demands and refusal to make meaningful concessions on its nuclear program has put the military option back on the table.

Trump is expected to convene his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss military options, two U.S. officials said.

Trump spoke Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Iran.

Trump met Saturday with members of his national security team at his Virginia golf club to discuss Iran, a source with knowledge said.

Attendees included Vice President Vance, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Pakistan’s interior minister visited Tehran on Saturday and Sunday for talks with senior Iranian leaders about the deal for ending the war. Pakistan is the official mediator between the U.S. and Iran.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also mediating, spoke Sunday with his Pakistani counterpart and with the Iranian foreign minister.

Trump told Axios he still thinks Iran wants a deal and said he is waiting for an updated Iranian proposal, one he said he hopes will be better than the last offer given several days ago.

We want to make a deal. They are not where we want them to be. They will have to get there or they will be hit badly, and they don’t want that,” Trump said.

He said the U.S will hit Iran “much harder than before” if they don’t come up with a better proposal.

“The clock is ticking. They better get moving fast or they are not gonna have anything left,” Trump stressed.

Axios