Live Updates: Israel strikes Lebanon as Trump says U.S., not Iran, is in control of Hormuz

Israel launched new strikes in southern Lebanon after agreeing to extend the current ceasefire between the countries by 45 days after two days of talks in Washington, D.C.

The U.S., not Iran, is in control of the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump declared, adding, “We wiped out their armed forces, essentially.” An Iranian official said Saturday that the country would soon unveil its plan to allow some traffic through the strait, for a fee.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that his country “cannot trust the Americans at all” and Iran is “trying to maintain” the “shaky” ceasefire “to give diplomacy a chance.”

Israel says soldier killed in south Lebanon fighting

Israel’s military said Saturday that one of its soldiers died in combat in southern Lebanon, bringing its losses to 21 personnel since the war with the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah began in early March.

Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, age 24, “fell during combat in southern Lebanon,” the military said, without providing additional information.

Since the war began, 20 Israeli soldiers and one civilian contractor have been killed.

Israel says it has struck about 100 targets in Lebanon since Friday

Despite a ceasefire, the Israeli army has struck approximately 100 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon beginning Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Israel said Hezbollah launched “hostile aircraft, mortar shells, and explosive drones” near IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon in the past 24 hours. In response, Israel said it struck “observation posts, terror infrastructure, and a weapons storage facility” on Saturday.

The IDF also struck targets in Tyre, in southern Lebanon, on Friday, it said.

On Friday, the U.S. State Department announced Lebanon and Israel had agreed to extend their ceasefire for another 45 days. The two sides have been in a ceasefire since mid-April, but the Iranian-backed Hezbollah — an anti-Israel militant group that is not part of the Lebanese government — is not technically taking part directly in any of the talks.

Hezbollah has released video of attacks on Israeli soldiers and army vehicles routinely throughout the last few weeks.

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