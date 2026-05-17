Lebanon PM Nawaf Salam declares Monday May 25th an official holiday



Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued Memorandum No. 11/2026, mandating the closure of official administrations, public institutions, municipalities—along with their unions—as well as schools and universities, on Monday, May 25, 2026, on the occasion of “Resistance and Liberation Day.”

The memorandum stated that this decision is taken “in solidarity with the families of martyrs, the wounded, prisoners, displaced persons, and our people in the South and the frontline villages, and in support of their resilience.”

The memorandum designated Monday, May 25, as an official holiday applicable to all official administrations, public institutions, municipalities and their unions, schools, and universities.

May 25 is an official public holiday in Lebanon, known as Resistance and Liberation Day which commemorates the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon in 2000

Lebanon Debate