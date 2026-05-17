Dozens of Houthi rebels killed in Lebanon in Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah

Beirut — Lebanese media sources revealed that 43 Houthi fighters were killed in Lebanon during recent Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in the south.

According to Radio Free Lebanon, Hezbollah’s leadership decided to bury the bodies inside Lebanese territory due to the difficulty of transferring them to Sana’a at present, while the Houthi leadership was officially notified with a list of names.

International reports had previously confirmed the presence of Houthi elements fighting alongside Hezbollah in Lebanon. On September 23, 2024, Yemeni sources told Al-Ain News that at least 17 Houthis were killed in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah-controlled camps and areas.

Sources indicate that Hezbollah hosts a combat unit of about 360 members, with Houthis making up 70% of its fighters and commanders, while the remaining 30% belong to Iraqi Hezbollah brigades.