“Calm Before Storm”: Trump’s warning signals escalation in Iran war

Washington: US President Donald Trump issued a veiled warning over rising tensions in the Middle East, posting an AI-generated image and message that read, “It was the calm before the storm,” amid reports that he is in discussions with top aides on potentially resuming air strikes on Iran.

The image shared on his social media shows Trump wearing a Make America Great Again hat alongside a US Navy Admiral, standing on a naval ship amid rough seas and lightning. Iranian ships can be seen in the background, intensifying the symbolic tone of confrontation. The post has been widely interpreted as a signal directed at Tehran at a time of fragile regional stability.

Trump’s message comes as reports suggest his administration is weighing critical decisions on Iran policy. The New York Times claimed that Trump is preparing to make a major decision on Iran, with aides reportedly discussing contingency plans for renewed air operations if diplomatic efforts fail.

In recent remarks, Trump has also warned of a “very bad time” for Iran if a peace deal is not reached soon. Speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV in a telephone interview, he said, “They have an interest in reaching an agreement.” Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his government has received messages indicating willingness from the Trump administration for new talks, but stressed that “distrust” toward Washington’s intentions remains.

Although a ceasefire was reached last month, the region continues to witness heightened tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil trade flows. The United States continues to maintain a strong naval presence in the Gulf, even as its largest carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, recently concluded an extended deployment.

Earlier, Iranian officials have maintained a firm stance. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly warned that alternative proposals to Tehran’s 14-point peace plan would be “completely inconclusive.” Iran has also proposed a new mechanism to manage shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, with parliament committee chair Ebrahim Azizi stating on X that certain routes would remain closed to operators of the “Project Freedom,” while commercial vessels cooperating with Iran would be allowed passage under regulated conditions.

OMM COMNEWS