Middle East war live: Israel strikes southern Lebanon hours after ceasefire extension

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Tibnit on May 15, 2026. © AFP

Israel launched new air strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Saturday, hours after the two countries agreed to extend a truce following talks in the US. The April 17 ceasefire, which did not end Israeli strikes in Lebanese territory, will be extended for 45 days, said the US.

Ceasefire extension

Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend a ceasefire and hold expanded talks on a political settlement, the US announced late Friday, even as Israel carried out new strikes that it insists are not subject to the truce.

Envoys from Israel and Lebanon’s government, which has struggled to restrain Hezbollah, met for two days in Washington and said they would extend the ceasefire that was set to expire Sunday.

The cessation of hostilities “will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

He said that the State Department would hold negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent political agreement on June 2 and 3 and that the Pentagon would bring together delegations from the countries’ militaries on May 29.

Lebanon’s delegation said in a statement that the ceasefire extension and opening of military talks would offer “critical breathing room for our citizens” with a goal of “lasting stability.”

UAE DEFENSIVE MEASURE

The ⁠United Arab ​Emirates said ​that all actions taken by the Gulf ​country ‌came within its ⁠framework of defensive ‌measures aimed at protecting its sovereignty, ⁠civilians, and vital infrastructure, according to ​a statement by ‌its foreign ministry.

The statement came after the ‌Wall Street Journal published ​a story on Monday saying that the UAE carried ​out military operations ​on Iran in ​early April.

The statement by ​the UAE foreign ministry did not refer explicitly to the reported ⁠strikes on Iran.

Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

The Israeli military has confirmed that Ezzedine Al-Haddad, chief of Hamas’ armed wing, was killed in an air strike in Gaza on Friday.

“The IDF and the ISA announce that yesterday, in a precise strike in the area of the City of Gaza, the terrorist Ezzedine Al-Haddad was eliminated,” the military said, referring to itself and the Shin Bet domestic security agency.

Earlier, ⁠witnesses in Gaza City said that mosques had announced Haddad’s “martyrdom”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a joint statement with ​his defence minister on Friday that Haddad had been targeted, ‌though they did not say if he had been killed.

Hormuz

Iranian state television has said that European countries had been in talks with Tehran over transit for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Following the passage of ships from East Asian countries notably China, Japan and Pakistan we received information today indicating that Europeans have also begun negotiations with the Revolutionary Guards navy” to get permission to pass, state television reported, without specifying which countries.

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Prices for some goods have tripled or quadrupled within a matter of months. At least two million people have lost their jobs, the currency has lost 60% of its value, the international internet has been shut down for more than 75 days, and there is no end in sight. This is the reality of Iran’s economy after two and a half months of war, ceasefire and blockade. We spoke to the owner of an e-shop, a small business, and a major tech startup to capture what life is like for Iranians today.