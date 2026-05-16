As AIPAC spends millions to oust him, Massie unveils bill requiring pro-Israel lobby to register as foreign agent

US Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) speaks during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Second Amendment hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 15, 2026 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Luke Johnson/Getty Images)

“The lobbying that happens on Capitol Hill should be reported if it’s a foreign country, whether it’s Great Britain, Australia, Turkey, Qatar, or Israel,” said the Kentucky Republican.

Washington- As the Israel lobby attempts to end his political career, the Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has introduced a bill that would require lobbyists working for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, commonly known as AIPAC, to register as foreign agents.

The bill, known as the Americans Insist on Political Agent Clarity (AIPAC) Act, would amend the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 (FARA), which requires those working to influence government policy on behalf of a foreign power to register with the US Department of Justice (DOJ)

Most lobbyists and donors for AIPAC are American, leading the DOJ to classify it as a domestic, rather than foreign, lobbying group. But critics have argued that it engages in extensive coordination with the Israeli government and that groups lobbying for the interests of other countries are treated with stricter scrutiny.

“Today, I introduced a bill called the AIPAC Act… which would make AIPAC subject to the Foreign Agents Registration Act,” Massie (R-Ky.) announced on Redacted News Thursday. “For some reason, they’re immune right now, and I think not just the money that’s spent in politics, but the lobbying that happens on Capitol Hill should be reported if it’s a foreign country. Whether it’s Great Britain, Australia, Turkey, Qatar, or Israel, it needs to be reported.”

We need more transparency in the foreign interest lobbying on Capitol Hill. That’s why I introduced the Americans Insist on Political Agent Clarity Act today. pic.twitter.com/ZrZ0FVQPzA — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 14, 2026

Massie has established himself as the leading Republican critic of President Donald Trump in Congress, agitating for transparency from the DOJ on the Jeffrey Epstein files and stridently opposing increased military spending and the president’s aggressive overseas wars, including in Iran.

He has also distinguished himself as one of the few Republicans willing to publicly criticize Israel and call for the US to “immediately terminate” military aid in response to its killing of tens of thousands of women and children in Gaza.

His debut of the AIPAC Act comes as he’s in the fight of his political life in Kentucky, where pro-Israel lobbying groups have unleashed a flood of money to unseat him in next week’s Republican primary.

The United Democracy Project, an AIPAC-affiliated super PAC, has spent about $2.6 million, according to Axios, while the Republican Jewish Coalition has dropped $4 million to support Massie’s opponent, retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein. The Christian Zionist group Christians United For Israel has dropped six figures on a campaign to blanket “every available billboard,” it said, in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district with anti-Massie messaging.

Trump has also thrown his support behind Gallrein, and two of his senior political advisers, Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio, have raised more than $2 million for their MAGA KY PAC from a trio of top pro-Israel billionaires—hedge fund manager Paul Singer, investor John Paulson, and a group linked to casino mogul Miriam Adelson, according to Axios.

In all, the GOP primary in KY-04 has become the most expensive House primary on record in US history, with more than $25 million spent on advertising in total, surpassing the 2024 Democratic primary in New York’s 16th district, where AIPAC and its allies unleashed another torrent of cash and successfully felled the progressive Rep. Jamal Bowman (D).

“[The money] didn’t come from regular people. It’s come from billionaires, and 95% of it… has come from the Israeli lobby,” Massie said of the funds spent to oust him during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s podcast last week. “Their position is more war, it’s more strife, it’s more bombs, it’s more foreign aid, and those are the things that I’ve been voting against.”

Israeli PM Netanyahu is shown during an AIPAC conference in 2018- What began as just a one-man operation back in the 1950s (when AIPAC was called the American Zionist Committee for Public Affairs) has grown over the decades into the behemoth of pro-Israel lobby groups. Direct lobbying expenses for AIPAC were roughly $3.5 million in 2024 elections

Right now, the ad blitz—which has portrayed Massie as disloyal to MAGA—has put the incumbent in a position to lose his race. A Quantus Insights poll earlier this week showed him trailing with 43% of likely voters to Gallrein’s 48%.

Massie said: “The real reason that this race is a serious race, and I may lose, is because a foreign lobby has fully funded to the extent that they’ve never done in any Republican race ever before.”

John And Robert Kennedy

In 1962, the John F. Kennedy administration, directed by Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, ordered AIPAC’s predecessor, the American Zionist Council (AZC), to register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The Justice Department determined the AZC was indirectly funded by the Israeli government to influence U.S. policy

However, before the demand could be strictly enforced, John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, and the administration’s pressure eased. Facing continued legal pressure from the Department of Justice, the AZC shifted its lobbying functions to a spin-off organization named the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which was formed in 1963.

Nearly three years after John F. Kennedy was assassinated , his brother Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated too. Many linked both assassinations to AIPAC

(Common dreams)