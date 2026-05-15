Trump aims to defy gravity with Beijing friendship summit

President Trump’s summit with Xi Jinping was staged as a reunion between old friends, concluding Friday with a private tour of Zhongnanhai, the Chinese Communist Party’s secretive leadership compound.

Strolling the gardens, Trump declared the blooms around him “the most beautiful roses anyone has ever seen.” Xi promised to send him seeds.

Why it matters: The warm public choreography of the past two days has masked a stubborn reality: nearly every force shaping U.S.-China relations is pulling them apart.

Trump spent the trip pitching closer ties with China after a decade of decoupling that he, more than any other American president, helped set in motion.

The summit seemed to produce a package of modest deliverables, though Trump’s claim of “fantastic trade deals” did not include any details.

He told Fox News that China had committed to buy 200 Boeing jets, while Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the U.S. expects China to commit to at least $10 billion in annual agricultural purchases. China hasn’t commented on either.

The two sides are also negotiating a joint “Board of Trade” covering about $30 billion in non-sensitive goods, Greer said.

Iran was discussed, but Trump’s public characterizations of Xi’s posture left more questions than answers. He told Fox that China wouldn’t supply Iran with arms but “they buy a lot of their oil there, and they’d like to keep doing that.”

China hawks in Trump’s administration worked in the days and weeks leading up to the summit to undercut the case for rapprochement.

(Axion)