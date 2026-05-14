U.S. manufacturers urge Trump to keep Chinese vehicles out

U.S. manufacturers are pleading with the Trump administration not to allow the Chinese auto industry “to wheedle its way in” to the American market.

Why it matters: President Trump is visiting China at a time when sky-high gas prices and inflation concerns have reignited calls for allowing cheap Chinese vehicles into the U.S.

The Alliance for American Manufacturing on Wednesday asked members to exhort the White House and Congress not to allow Chinese vehicles onto American roads.

“If Chinese automakers are allowed to ship their excess stock to the United States, our auto supply chain will collapse under the weight of these dumped vehicles,” Scott Paul, president of AAM, said in an open letter.

Chinese automakers have long coveted access to the American market, but they’ve been largely blocked by trade barriers.

The Biden administration imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese EV imports and moved to ban Chinese connected vehicle technology.

Trump, however, has “sporadically” suggested that he’d be open to China building U.S. manufacturing plants, including for automobiles, Wall Street research firm Fundstrat has noted.

“While the Administration is always seeking more investment into America’s industrial resurgence, any notion that we would ever compromise our national security is baseless and false,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said.

Outside the U.S., the Chinese auto industry continues to move deeper into Western markets.