Fear is not an industrial policy: Let Chinese automakers build in America

Protectionism protects corporations. Competition protects consumers, creates jobs, and keeps America strong.

By: The Editorial Board , Opinion

U.S. manufacturers are pleading with the Trump administration not to allow Chinese automakers “to wheedle their way” into the American market. But fear is not an industrial policy. If American manufacturers are afraid of competing with Chinese manufacturers, then perhaps they no longer deserve the protection they are demanding.

American consumers deserve access to every major automobile brand in the world—especially if it helps them save some of their hard-earned money. Competition benefits consumers. It lowers prices, improves quality, accelerates innovation, and forces companies to become more efficient.

Yes, China subsidizes companies to enter new markets. That concern is legitimate. But the solution is not to isolate America from global competition. The solution is simple: allow Chinese automakers to sell in the United States only if they manufacture in America, hire American workers, follow American laws, and invest in American communities.

After all, this is exactly what China required from foreign automakers for decades. If companies wanted access to China’s massive market, they had to build factories there, create local jobs, and contribute to the Chinese economy. America can adopt the same model without abandoning free-market principles.

Competition is the name of the game. Americans have always competed—and won. The United States pioneered modern automobile manufacturing. Detroit once symbolized industrial strength, innovation, and confidence. America did not become an economic superpower by hiding from foreign competition behind walls of protectionism.

rotectionism may temporarily shield companies from pressure, but in the long run it leads to decline. History has proven that industries protected from competition often become complacent, inefficient, and disconnected from consumer needs.

China learned an important lesson from the collapse of the Soviet Union. Instead of remaining economically isolated, it opened its markets, attracted global investment, absorbed technology, and built world-class industries. America should learn the right lesson from China’s rise: openness, competition, and confidence create strength—not fear.

If Chinese automakers want to compete in America, let them build their vehicles in Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, or Georgia. Let them employ American engineers, technicians, factory workers, and suppliers. Let them pay taxes in America and contribute to local economies.

American consumers will benefit. Employment will rise. Investment will grow. And in the end, all manufacturers—including American ones—will become stronger through competition.

Fear is the enemy. Competition built America. Competition can strengthen America again.