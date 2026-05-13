US to host third round of talks between Israel and Lebanon this week

File photo from right : Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad, US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter at the State Department in Washington, DC- April 14, 2026

Military representatives from both sides are reportedly set to participate for first time, as sides aim to advance concrete measures to reach a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon and implement IN resolutions 1559 and 1701

The US will host the third round of ambassador-level talks between representatives from Israel and Lebanon on May 14 and 15, a State Department official confirmed to the media ..

While the US has hoped for more senior-level engagement between the two countries, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has refused to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unless a permanent ceasefire is reached and Israel withdraws from occupied areas of Lebanon.

Agencies