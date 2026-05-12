Pressure mounts on UK’s PM Starmer to quit after crushing Labour election losses

File : Keir Starmer

Calls for Keir Starmer to resign as British prime minister intensified Monday after heavy local and regional election defeats, with dozens of Labour MPs reportedly urging him to step aside despite his vow to “prove doubters wrong” and push a more ambitious agenda.

Calls mounted late Monday for Britain’s embattled Prime Minister Keir Starmer to quit, despite his pledges to prove his doubters wrong after his ruling Labour party was crushed in local and regional elections.

More than 70 of Labour’s 403 MPs have asked him to step down, unconvinced by his pledge to make the party bolder and better to assuage disgruntled voters impatient for change.

Under party rules, any challenger would need the support of 81 Labour MPs — 20 percent of the party in parliament — to trigger a leadership contest.

Among those who have called on Starmer to quit are four government aides who have resigned. According to British media, foreign minister Yvette Cooper and interior minister Shabana Mahmood told Starmer he should oversee an orderly transition of power

Joe Morris, who was a parliamentary private secretary to Health Secretary Wes Streeting — widely rumoured to be considering a leadership challenge — wrote on X that it was “now clear that the prime minister no longer has the trust or confidence of the public to lead this change”.

Another, Tom Rutland, who was an aide to Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds, said Starmer had “lost authority” among Labour MPs and “will not be able to regain it”.

Melanie Ward, who was an assistant to Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, called for new leadership.

“Keir Starmer did important work to change the Labour Party,” she said, but added: “the message from last week’s elections was clear; the Prime Minister has lost the confidence of the public to lead this change.”

‘New leadership’ needed

Cabinet Office aide Naushabah Khan, who also resigned, added: “I am calling for new leadership so that we can rebuild trust and deliver the better future that the British people voted for.”

Starmer, 63, came to power in July 2024 after a landslide election win that ended 14 years of Conservative party rule dominated by austerity measures, infighting over Brexit and its Covid response.

But he has swerved from one policy misstep to another, and became mired in a scandal over the appointment, and sacking, of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington, after revelations about the envoy’s ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He has not yet spurred economic growth to help British citizens suffering with the cost of living, but has been praised for resisting US President Donald Trump over Iran.

Last week, voters issued a damning indictment of his 22 months in power in local and regional elections, which saw huge gains for the hard-right Reform UK party and the left-wing populist Greens at Labour’s expense.

Labour also lost control of the devolved Welsh parliament to nationalists Plaid Cymru for the first time since it was set up in 1999, and failed to make up ground against the Scottish National Party at the Scottish Parliament.

In a crunch speech on Monday, Starmer acknowledged the public’s frustration with the state of the country, politics and his leadership.

“I know I have my doubters, and I know I need to prove them wrong, and I will,” he said.

He promised “a bigger response” rather than “incremental change” in areas such as economic growth, closer European ties and energy.

He pledged to fully nationalise British Steel and, in the strongest condemnation since Britain’s acrimonious departure from the European Union in 2020, said Brexit had left the UK poorer, weaker and less secure.

Who succeeds?

After the speech, MP Catherine West, who had threatened to trigger a leadership challenge on Monday, said she was instead collecting the names of Labour MPs who want Starmer to set a timetable for the election of a new leader in September.

Starmer pledged to fight any challenge and warned Labour would “never be forgiven” by voters if it imitated the “chaos” of the previous Conservative government, which went through five prime ministers since 2010, including three in just four months in 2022.

It has long been rumoured that Health Secretary Streeting and former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner could try to oust Starmer.

But neither is universally popular within Labour.

FRANCE 24 with AFP