US Iran War Live: Trump says Iran ‘will not be laughing anymore , accuses it of playing games

US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Iran on Sunday, accusing Tehran of exploiting previous US administrations and benefiting from decades of diplomatic and financial concessions. In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump claimed Iran had “played games” with the United States since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and said Tehran “will not be laughing anymore”.

Trump sharply criticised former President Barack Obama over the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the JCPOA, accusing his administration of empowering Iran and sidelining Israel. He also referenced the 2016 US-Iran legal settlement involving roughly $1.7 billion linked to pre-revolution military equipment purchases, describing it as a major financial windfall for Tehran

Hormuz Blockade: Iran warns against deployment of Western warships near Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s deputy foreign minister warned that the deployment of destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz under the pretext of protecting shipping would amount to an escalation of the crisis. In a post on X, the official said the presence of French and British warships alongside US forces would provoke an immediate and decisive Iranian response.

The remarks underline growing tensions over military activity in the Gulf despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire and maintaining safe maritime passage through the strategically vital waterway.

Tehran says proposal prioritises ending conflict on all fronts including Lebanon

Iranian state media said Tehran’s proposed response to Washington focuses on ending the war across multiple fronts, particularly in Lebanon, signalling an effort to widen the scope of de-escalation talks beyond Gulf maritime security.

The development comes amid mounting regional pressure to prevent further spillover of the conflict into neighbouring countries and key shipping routes across West Asia.

Iran has formally responded to a US proposal aimed at ending the more than two-month-long conflict, according to Iranian state media. The response was reportedly delivered through Pakistan, which has been involved in mediation efforts between the two sides.

Sources familiar with the discussions said the current phase of negotiations is focused on ending hostilities and securing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters earlier reported that talks are centred around a temporary understanding that could pause fighting while broader disputes, including Iran’s nuclear programme, are negotiated separately.

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Qatar warns cargo vessel drone strike threatens Gulf shipping security

Qatar has condemned a drone attack targeting a cargo vessel in its territorial waters, calling it a serious escalation that threatens maritime stability in the Gulf. Doha said the strike endangered commercial shipping routes and vital supply chains at a time when tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remain high due to the ongoing Iran conflict.

The incident has intensified concerns over the safety of one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, with repeated drone and missile incidents raising fears of wider disruption to global trade and oil flows.

Iran war is “not over” until highly enriched uranium is removed, Israel’s PM says

In an interview airing Sunday on 60 Minutes, Netanyahu told CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that highly enriched uranium needs to be taken out of Iran and the country’s enrichment facilities need to be dismantled.

“You go in, and you take it out,” Netanyahu said of potential removal plans. If an agreement is reached, it would be “the best way” to remove Iran’s highly-enriched uranium, Netanyahu said.

International monitors estimate that Iran still has around 970 pounds of nearly bomb-grade uranium that is enriched at 60 % , enough to make 10 to 15 nuclear bombs if further enriched to 90%

India Today/ CBS