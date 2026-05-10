U.K. warship heads to Middle East for potential Strait of Hormuz mission

HMS Dragon will pass from the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal and head into the Middle East region ready to participate in a possible defensive mission to protect shipping in the Arabian Gulf

The HMS Dragon, a vessel in the U.K.’s Royal Fleet, is being deployed to the Middle East to “pre-position ahead of any future multinational mission to protect international shipping when conditions allow them to transit the Strait of Hormuz,” a Ministry of Defense spokesperson said Saturday.

“The pre-positioning of HMS Dragon is part of prudent planning that will ensure that the UK is ready, as part of a multinational coalition jointly led by the UK and France, to secure the Strait, when conditions allow,” the spokesperson added.

The deployment is part of the U.K.’s commitment to a defensive, multinational mission to strengthen the confidence of commercial shipping in the waterway, the agency said. Britain and France have led planning meetings involving several dozen countries on a coalition to reestablish freedom of navigation in the strait. But they stress it won’t start until there is a sustainable ceasefire and the maritime industry is reassured ships can go through the strait safely.

CBS/AP