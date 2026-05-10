Live Updates: U.S. still awaits Iran’s offer on peace deal

Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation in southern Lebanon, May 6, 2026(photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Here is the latest on the Middle East war

The U.S. continues to wait for Iran’s response to its latest peace proposal, as the fragile ceasefire is still holding. President Trump said Saturday he “expects to hear very soon” from the Iranians. Meanwhile, Qatar’s prime minister met Saturday in Miami with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The U.K. warship HMS Dragon is being deployed to the Middle East in an effort help protect international shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards threatened to target U.S. sites in the Middle East if Iran’s tankers come under fire. The threat comes one day after U.S. military forces fired on two Iran-flagged oil tankers to stop them from docking at an Iranian port in violation of the U.S. blockade. “Any attack on Iranian tankers and commercial vessels will result in a heavy attack on one of the American centers in the region and enemy ships,” the Guards said, a day after U.S. strikes on two Iranian tankers in the Gulf of Oman.



At least 8 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, local officials say

Israel carried out strikes across Lebanon on Saturday, killing at least eight people in the south according to authorities, with raids also targeting a highway not far from Beirut outside of Hezbollah’s traditional strongholds.

The fresh attacks were some of the most intense since the start of a three-week-old ceasefire involving Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah that has done little to halt daily exchanges of fire, mostly in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said Saturday that it had targeted troops in northern Israel with drones on at least two occasions in response to the continued strikes.

The Israeli military said “several” explosive drones were launched into Israeli territory, with one army reservist severely wounded and two others moderately injured in one of the attacks.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, meanwhile, reported a series of Israeli strikes across the south, including one on the town of Saksakiyeh.

The health ministry said that raid “resulted in an initial toll of seven martyrs, including a girl, and 15 wounded, including three children.”

The Israeli military said it struck “Hezbollah terrorists operating from within a structure used for military purposes” in Saksakiyeh.

It added it was “aware of reports regarding harm to uninvolved civilians in the structure in which the terrorists were struck. The details of the incident are under review.”

The health ministry reported that another Israeli strike on a motorbike in the city of Nabatieh hit “a Syrian national and his 12-year-old daughter.”

Israel’s military had called on residents of nine villages to evacuate, saying it would act “forcefully” against Hezbollah, though neither of the two locations of the fatal strikes were included in the warning.

3 Israeli soldiers injured by explosive drone launched by Hezbollah, IDF says

Three Israeli soldiers were injured on Saturday, one seriously, by an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah, according to the Israeli army.

The drone fell near the Israel-Lebanon border and was one of several incidents labeled as ceasefire violations by Israeli officials.

One reservist was injured severely, while a reserve officer and another reservist were moderately injured, according to the Israeli army.

Israel highlighted several other drone attacks by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Saturday, but they were either intercepted or did not cause any injuries, the army said.

Israel and the Lebanon-based, Iran-backed Hezbollah have accused each other of repeated violations of the ceasefire bartered in conjunction with the U.S. The two countries are expected to send representatives to Washington next week for talks aimed at a lasting peace.



U.S. blockade has turned around 58 vessels, officials say

As a tenuous ceasefire continues, U.S. Central Command said it has now turned around 58 commercial vessels attempting to exit or enter Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz.

That is an increase of just one ship from CENTCOM’s update nearly 24 hours ago.

CENTCOM also repeated four vessels have been disabled when trying to pass through the blockade, which remains the same as when the U.S. announced it disabled two ships on Friday.

CBS