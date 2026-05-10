Israel set up a secret military outpost in Iraqi desert ahead of Iran strikes, report

Israel set up a secret military outpost in the Iraqi desert to reinforce its airstrike campaign in Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported that the IDF launched airstrikes against Iraqi troops to prevent their discovery of the base, U.S. officials and other sources said.

The base housed special forces and served as an Israeli air force logistical hub just before the start of the war with Iran at the end of February, sources told the WSJ. Search-and-rescue teams were positioned at the base in case Israeli pilots were downed; when a U.S. F-15 was shot down, although Israel offered to help, U.S. forces managed to rescue the two airmen independently, a source said. However, Israel carried out airstrikes to support the operation.

In early March, Iraqi state media reported that a local shepherd witnessed unusual military activity in the area, including helicopter flights, and that Iraqi troops were sent to investigate, which Israel responded to with air strikes, a source familiar with the matter told the WSJ. The Iraqi government condemned the attack, which killed one Iraqi soldier.

The IDF declined to comment.

Haaretz