Bahrain arrests dozens of people with links to Iran’s IRGC

Bahrain said Saturday that it had arrested dozens of people allegedly linked to a group affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) .

The nation’s Ministry of Interior said Saturday it had arrested 41 people and said investigations are ongoing to take further action against anyone affiliated with the group, but did not provide further details.

Bahrain is led by a Sunni Muslim monarchy but, like Iran, its population is majority Shiite. Rights groups have said that the kingdom has used the war between Iran and the U.S., which bases its Fifth Fleet in the country, as an excuse to crack down on dissent at home.

AP