Zelensky signs a decree authorizing Russia to hold its May 9 parade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has authorized the holding of the May 9, 2026 parade in Moscow and ordered that the area of Red Square be excluded from Ukrainian weapons targeting plans for the duration of the parade.

The decree to that effect, No. 374/2026 of May 8, was published on the president’s official website, according to Ukrinform.

“Taking into account numerous requests, and for humanitarian purposes outlined during negotiations with the American side on May 8, 2026, I hereby order that the parade in the city of Moscow (Russian Federation) be permitted on May 9, 2026,” the document states.

For the duration of the parade, beginning at 10:00 Kyiv time on May 9, 2026, the president ordered that the territorial sector of Red Square be excluded from Ukrainian weapons deployment plans.

UKRIN.FORM