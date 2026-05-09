Israel launches strikes on south Lebanon after warning residents to evacuate

This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese area of Nabatieh shows smoke rising from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted the village of Mayfadoun on May 9, 2026. © Abbas Fakih, AFP

The Israeli military launched strikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday after issuing evacuation warnings for several villages in the area, saying it was targeting Hezbollah positions despite an existing ceasefire. Follow our liveblog for all the latest updates.

Beirut- The Israeli military called on residents of more than half a dozen villages in southern Lebanon to immediately evacuate on Saturday ahead of expected attacks against alleged Hezbollah targets despite a truce with Lebanon intended to halt the fighting.

“In light of … Hezbollah’s violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF (Israeli army) is compelled to act against it forcefully,” the military’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, listing nine villages.

“For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and stay away from the villages and towns by a distance of no less than 1,000 meters to open areas,” he added.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since mid-April, Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah have traded fire daily, mostly in southern Lebanon.

In an earlier statement, the Israeli military said it had struck more than 85 Hezbollah infrastructure sites “from the air and on the ground” in the past 24 hours.

It said these included weapon storage facilities, launchers, and structures used by Hezbollah “to advance terrorist activities against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers”.

The Israeli military also said it had struck an underground Hezbollah weapons production site in the Beqaa valley in eastern Lebanon, as well as militants who were “advancing terrorist activities against IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon”.

On Friday, Hezbollah said it launched missiles and drones at military bases in Israel in retaliation for a recent attack on Beirut and ongoing strikes in the south.

Lebanese authorities reported 11 people killed in Israeli strikes on the south on Friday.

The dead include two children and three women, it said. Despite a truce in the war between Israel and Hezbollah, fighting has not stopped in south Lebanon, where an Israeli strike also killed a civil defense rescuer earlier in the day.

France24/AFP