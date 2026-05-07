Russia warns foreign diplomats to leave Kyiv in case of strike

Police officers and a resident walk in front of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, in the town of Obukhiv, Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 3, 2026. © Reuters, Valentyn Ogirenko



Russia warned foreign diplomats in Kyiv on Wednesday to evacuate the city ahead of Moscow’s World War II Victory Day celebrations, threatening retaliatory strikes if Ukraine disrupts commemorations tied to the May 9 military parade in Red Square.

Russia sent an evacuation warning to foreign diplomats in Kyiv on Wednesday, saying it would attack the city if Ukraine disrupted World War IIcommemorations in Moscow this weekend. Russia did not elaborate on its threat, and Ukraine did not immediately respond.

Russia marks World War II Victory Day each year on May 9 with a massive military parade through Red Square.

The country earlier this week declared a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine between May 8 and 9 to coincide with the commemorations.

In a note to foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations, Russia warned it would launch a “retaliatory strike” on the Ukrainian capital, “including against decision-making centres”, if Ukraine disrupted the commemorations this Saturday.

It urged them to “ensure the timely evacuation of personnel from diplomatic and other missions, as well as citizens, from the city of Kyiv”. There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised Russia for demanding a ceasefire on May 9, an important holiday for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky suggested on Monday that Moscow was afraid Ukrainian droneswould “buzz over Red Square”. Ukraine proposed its own ceasefire for May 6, which Russia ignored.

“Today, virtually all day long, virtually every hour, we have been receiving reports of strikes from various regions,” the Ukrainian leader said.

“An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth!” Ukrainian commander said in response to Russia’s threats

In his evening address, Zelensky said Ukraine would “respond in kind” to Russia’s violations and decide its next steps accordingly.

Frontline fighting

Ukrainian officials reported multiple attacks throughout Wednesday, when Ukraine’s unilateral ceasefire was due to be in force.

At least four people died in Russian attacks, including two at a kindergarten in the northern Sumy region, according to officials. Fighting also continued on the front line.

A Ukrainian officer at the eastern front, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: “The enemy continued to carry out infantry raids and attempts to storm our positions.”

Since Russia “did not comply” with the Kyiv-suggested ceasefire, “our unit responded in kind and countered all provocations”, he added. Another frontline commander said: “The intensity of combat operations remains at the same level.” His unit, he said, was also responding: “An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth!”.

The Kremlin did not comment on the Kyiv-proposed ceasefire, only calling for Ukraine to halt attacks for May 9.

Moscow’s defence ministry said it had downed 53 Ukrainian drones between 21:00 and 07:00 (1800-0400 GMT) — far fewer than in previous days.

It did not say whether any of the drones had attacked after Kyiv’s unilateral truce was supposed to come into effect at midnight.

Attacks deep in Russia

Both sides have stepped up strikes in recent weeks, and the more than four-year war has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and tens of thousands of civilians.

Kyiv on Tuesday hit deep inside Russia, killing two people in Cheboksary, a city on the Volga, hundreds of miles from Ukraine. The attacks have created a sense of unease in Russia ahead of the May 9 parade.

Moscow has said it will remove military hardware from the procession for the first time in almost 20 years. It has also started intermittent city-wide internet shutdowns lasting until Saturday.

Talks on ending what has spiralled into Europe’s worst conflict since World War II have shown little progress and have been sidelines by the Iran conflict.

Moscow is demanding that Ukraine withdraw from four regions it claims as its own — terms seen as unacceptable to Kyiv.

FRANCE 24 with AFP