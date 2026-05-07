PSP official MP, Fadi Aboul Hassan survives assassination attempt in Mt Lebanon

MP Fadi Aboul Hassan (C) is shown surrounded by local residents and security forces in the village of Qubayyah, in The upper Metn district of Mount Lebanon following a failed attempted assassination

In his first public appearance following the assassination attempt that targeted him in the town of Qubayyah, in The upper Metn district of Mount Lebanon MP Hadi Aboul Hassan—Secretary of the “Democratic Gathering”—emerged from in front of the town’s public hall. Surrounded by a crowd of local residents and members of the security forces, he presented a scene that conveyed broad messages of solidarity and a clear rejection of any attempt at intimidation or political and security targeting.

File photo of prominent Druze MP Fadi Aboul Hassan

During the gathering held at the site, Aboul Hassan raised his hand—a gesture signaling his steadfast adherence to his positions and his unwavering commitment to fulfilling his duties. This appearance followed the incident the town witnessed during a funeral procession, in which a grenade was thrown in his direction but failed to detonate, thereby averting any casualties.

The car of the assailant and the grenade that failed to detonate

A number of Qubayyah residents and security personnel encircled Aboul Hassan—a move reflecting the popular support rallying around him—amidst an atmosphere of condemnation regarding the incident, coupled with calls to uncover the full circumstances of the event and hold those involved accountable.

In this context, the Media Commission of the Progressive Socialist Party issued a statement confirming that Aboul Hassan, while performing a social duty in the town of Qubayyah, was subjected to an “assault involving military-grade weaponry.” The statement noted that he “succeeded in subduing the assailant and neutralizing him before he could carry out his plot,” after which he completed his social obligation and quietly departed the scene once calm had been restored. The statement added that the “Progressive” places this ” attempted murder” in the hands of the judicial authorities and security agencies, calling for the revelation of the true motives behind it and for firm action against any security breach that threatens civil peace.

Furthermore, the party emphasized the necessity of exercising calm and restraint, and of awaiting the results of the ongoing official investigations to uncover the details and circumstances surrounding the incident.

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