Israel announces new strikes in Lebanon

Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment on the village of Mayfadoun, as seen from nearby Marjayoun, in southern Lebanon, May 6, 2026.

Israel’s military said Wednesday that two soldiers were “moderately and lightly injured” in a Hezbollah drone and rocket attack on forces taking part in the ongoing invasion of southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces said in its statement that the Air Force had “intercepted a hostile aircraft prior to crossing into Israeli territory” in a separate incident.

Shortly after, the IDF said it had launched new strikes on “Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in several areas in southern Lebanon.”

In a statement posted on social media, Iranian-backed Hezbollah confirmed that it had attacked Israeli soldiers in two locations in southern Lebanon in response to what it described as Israeli violations of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and attacks on villages in the south that it said had caused civilian deaths and injuries.