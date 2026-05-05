US warns its citizens against taking flights in side Iraq: ‘Missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace’



The US Embassy in Iraq is warning its citizens not to take flights in the country after it recently opened its airspace, following closures during the US-Israel war on Iran.

“Individuals considering air travel within Iraq should be aware of the ongoing potential risks posed by missiles, drones, and rocket-propelled grenades in Iraqi airspace,” the embassy said in a statement on social media.

“Iraq’s Iran-aligned terrorist militias continue to plan additional attacks against American citizens and US-associated targets throughout Iraq.”

US citizens were advised: “Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Depart now if you are there.”