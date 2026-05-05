US warns its citizens against taking flights in side Iraq: ‘Missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace’

The US Embassy in Iraq is warning its citizens not to take flights in the country after it recently opened its airspace, following closures during the US-Israel war on Iran.
“Individuals considering air travel within Iraq should be aware of the ongoing potential risks posed by missiles, drones, and rocket-propelled grenades in Iraqi airspace,” the embassy said in a statement on social media.
“Iraq’s Iran-aligned terrorist militias continue to plan additional attacks against American citizens and US-associated targets throughout Iraq.”
US citizens were advised: “Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Depart now if you are there.”
تحذير أمني – سفارة الولايات المتحدة بغداد، العراق – 5 أيار\مايو 2026— U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) May 5, 2026
الموقع: العراق
أُعيد فتح المجال الجوي العراقي، وتعمل رحلات تجارية محدودة حاليًا. ينبغي على من يفكرون في السفر الجوي داخل العراق أن يكونوا على دراية بالمخاطر المحتملة المستمرة لوجود صواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة وقذائف… pic.twitter.com/kOfqVXbpo2