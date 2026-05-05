U.S. sinks 7 Iranian boats as Iran launches attacks on UAE and ships in Hormuz

Here is the latest on the Iran war:

Photo- Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander (left), visited U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard the USS Tripoli in the Arabian Sea, in a photo shared by CENTCOM on May 2, 2026.CENTCOM/Handout

Iran launched its first missile and drone attack on the United Arab Emirates since a ceasefire with the U.S. took effect on April 8, and it fired two drones at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, UAE authorities said Monday.

The U.S. military said two commercial vessels safely transited the key waterway Monday under the Project Freedom initiative announced by President Trump. Iran fired missiles at ships being protected during the operation, and Mr. Trump said U.S. forces destroyed seven Iranian boats for trying to interfere.

The Iranian regime says it received a U.S. response to its latest 14-point peace proposal, which it says is aimed at ending the war, not extending the current ceasefire. Mr. Trump said over the weekend that he’d likely reject the Iranian proposal, as “they have not paid a big enough price.”

UAE says 15 missiles launched from Iran at Gulf nation

Over a dozen missiles were launched from Iran at the United Arab Emirates on Monday, the Gulf nation’s Ministry of Defense said. Three people suffered moderate injuries in the attack.

The attack included 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones, the ministry said on social media.

The ministry said that since the conflict began, its air defenses have engaged a total of 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,260 drones.

U.S., Gulf states to propose diplomatic measure for safe passage in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz told reporters Monday that the U.S. will be co-drafting a Security Council resolution with Bahrain and its Gulf allies that would “hold Iran to account” for its monthslong chokehold over the Strait of Hormuz.

The unreleased draft would require Iran to stop laying sea mines in the strait and halt all tolling efforts. It would also require the disclosure of the number and locations of the mines it has placed. It’s unclear what enforcement mechanism, if any, the resolution will have to ensure any of these demands.

But it is the latest diplomatic effort by the U.S. and its Gulf allies after a similar resolution was vetoed by China and Russia hours before a temporary ceasefire was announced in early April.

Iran will be “blown off the face of the Earth” , Trump says

President Trump told Fox News reporter Trey Yingst on Monday that if Iran targets U.S. ships in the Strait of Hormuz during Project Freedom, they will be “blown off the face of the Earth,” according to Yingst.

A clip of Yingst delivering a report on his phone conversation with the president on Fox News was shared by an official White House social media account.

As Iran renewed attacks on both the United Arab Emirates and ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Mr. Trump told the Fox News reporter the “Iranians are being more malleable than they have in the past,” and showing flexibility in indirect negotiations.

Mr. Trump called the ongoing U.S. naval blockade of Iran’s ports and vessels “the greatest military maneuver in history,” and he said U.S. bases were ready to launch new strikes on Iran if required.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters on a conference call Monday that Iranian forces had “launched multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small boats at ships we are protecting. We have defeated each and every one of those threats through the clinical application of defensive munitions.”

Oman’s says 2 workers wounded in attack on building near Strait of Hormuz coast

The government-run Oman News Agency said Monday that a residential building housing workers in the country’s Musandam Peninsula, which juts into the water to form the southern land border of the Strait of Hormuz, was targeted by an attack that hurt two foreign nationals, who suffered moderate injuries.

Trump says Iran has “taken some shots” in the Strait of Hormuz, damaging Korean cargo ship

CENTCOM chief says Iran fired at U.S. warships, and “U.S. destroyed six Iranian small boats”

U.S. Navy Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of Central Command, confirmed Monday that Iran had launched an attack earlier in the day using cruise missiles, drones, and small boats targeting U.S. commercial and military vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The U.S. destroyed six Iranian small boats that attempted to interfere,” Cooper was quoted by Reuters news agency as telling reporters on a conference call. He said Iranian vessels were “strongly advised to remain clear of U.S. military assets” in the region.

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency rejected the assertion by Cooper, saying none of its so-called “fast boats” were destroyed Monday.

CBS