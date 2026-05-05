Oil jumps as violence flares after Trump’s offer to help ships through Hormuz

US sinks 7 Iranian boats as Trump warns regime could be ‘blown off the face of the Earth’

Oil prices jumped sharply on Monday and stocks fell in volatile trading amid a flare-up in the conflict in the Gulf and deepening uncertainty over the near-total shutdown of ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil jumps.

The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, settled at $114.44 a barrel on Monday, up about 6 percent for the day.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, rose about 4 percent to settle at $106.42 a barrel.

Emirati authorities blamed Iran for a drone attack that caused a fire in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, the largest oil storage area in the Emirates, in the first such assault in the Persian Gulf area since a cease-fire was reached on April 7.

Adding to the anxiety among investors, U.S. Central Command said that Army helicopters destroyed six Iranian military speedboats that threatened the ships in the strait.

President Trump said Iran had “taken some shots at unrelated Nations,” including a South Korea cargo ship, in connection with an initiative he announced on Sunday to help guide stranded ships out of the strait.

Stocks drop.

The S&P 500 was down 0.4 percent at its close on Monday, after notching its fifth straight week of gains on Friday.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600, a broad-index that tracks the region’s largest companies, fell 0.9 percent. Markets in Britain were closed for a holiday.

Stocks in Asia, where countries import vast quantities of oil and gas, were mostly higher. Stock markets in Taiwan and South Korea surged more than 4 percent, as semiconductor shares rose. Markets in Japan and China were closed for a holiday.

Gasoline prices rise