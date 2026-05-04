U.S. will attempt to ‘free’ ships trapped by Strait of Hormuz closure, Trump says

KEY POINTS

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will attempt to “free” stranded ships that have been trapped by the Strait of Hormuz closure since the war with Iran began.

The effort, which Trump dubbed “Project Freedom,” is set to begin Monday.

The strait has been largely impassable since the war broke out, stranding vessels and choking off a key supply chain.



Washington- President Donald Trump said Sunday that the U.S. will attempt to “free” stranded ships that have been trapped by the Strait of Hormuz closure since the war with Iran began.

The effort, which Trump in a Truth Social post dubbed “Project Freedom,” is set to begin on Monday. The president said the effort is focused solely on getting civilian ships that are flagged in countries not affiliated with the conflict out of the contested waterway so they can “freely and ably get on with their business.”

“I have told my Representatives to inform them that we will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait,” Trump said. “In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation, and everything else.”

Trump provided no details on how the U.S. would attempt to conduct such an operation, nor how U.S. military forces would be involved. It is also unclear whether Iran will allow the U.S. to conduct the operation without interference amid the ongoing conflict, and when the strait will reopen for regular transit.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

The strait has been largely impassable since the war broke out, stranding vessels and choking off a key supply chain. About 20% of the world’s crude oil transits the strait, leading to soaring oil prices and higher gasoline prices in the U.S.

The new effort to free ships does not appear to be aimed at restoring freedom of navigation to the channel, but rather allowing ships that have been stranded to exit safely. Iran has blocked transit by firing on ships attempting to pass and laying mines in the waterway.

“The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance,” Trump said in the post. “This is a Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran.”

The Department of Defense later directed CNBC to a social media post from U.S. Central Command that detailed the operation and laid out a broader goal: to “restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The mission, directed by the President, will support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor,” the post reads. “A quarter of the world’s oil trade at sea and significant volumes of fuel and fertilizer products are transported through the strait.”

CENTCOM said U.S. forces involved in the operation will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms and 15,000 service members.

The U.S. and Iran have been in a fragile ceasefire for over two weeks as the war stretches into its second month. Washington and Tehran have been negotiatingto end the war, but talks have not yet yielded a deal. Trump earlier in the week said he was “not satisfied” with a recent offer from Iran.

On Friday, Trump told Congress that hostilities with Iran “have terminated.”Trump’s claim came on what would have been a deadline under the War Powers Resolution of 1973 for him to ask congressional lawmakers to officially declare war against Iran or authorize the use of military force against it.

Trump suggested in the Truth Social post announcing the rescue effort that Iran allowing stranded ships to leave would be helpful in the peace talks. But the president warned that interference would be met with force.

“I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all,” he said. “I think it would go a long way in showing Goodwill on behalf of all of those who have been fighting so strenuously over the last number of months. If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”

CNBC