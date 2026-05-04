Two U.S. merchant ships cross Strait of Hormuz with US assistance

Photo- A cargo ship in the strait last week. Photo: Asghar Besharati/Getty Images

Two U.S.-flagged merchant vessels sailed out of the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday with the assistance of the U.S. Navy, CENTCOM said in a statement.

Why it matters: These were the first two vessels that transited the strait since the U.S. military launched “Project Freedom” to “guide” ships through on Monday morning.

CENTCOM said U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers also transited on Monday from the Arabian Sea through the Strait of Hormuz and are currently operating in the Gulf.

“American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore transit for commercial shipping,” CENTCOM added.

A U.S. official said the two vessels were not escorted but sailed through a designated defensive zone. The Iranians didn’t fire at the vessels.

The U.S. official said the rules of engagement for U.S. forces in the region have been changed. They were authorized to strike immediate threats against ships that cross the strait, like IRGC fast boats or Iranian missile positions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that the U.S. “is opening up” the strait. He claimed the U.S. military has “absolute control” of the waterway but will fire “only when fired upon” by the Iranians.

On Monday, the Iranian armed forces said in a statement that “U.S. aggressive actions will only complicate the current situation” and endanger the security of vessels in the Gulf.