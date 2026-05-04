Live update: Iran threatens to attack ships trying to transit Hormuz 

Here is the latest on the Iran war

Iran has threatened to attack any vessel that tries to transit the Strait of Hormuz without permission from its military, challenging a plan announced by President Trump for the American military to “guide” commercial ships through the narrow waterway.

The UAE said Monday that a state-owned energy company’s vessel was targeted by drones in the Strait of Hormuz in an “Iranian terrorist attack.” It was unclear if the vessel had sought guidance to transit the strait under the new “Project Freedom” initiative announced by Mr. Trump.

The Iranian regime says it received a U.S. response to its latest 14-point peace proposal, which it says is aimed at ending the war, not extending the current ceasefire. Mr. Trump said over the weekend that he’d likely reject the Iranian proposal, as “they have not paid a big enough price.”



UAE says tanker belonging to Abu Dhabi state energy company targeted by Iranian drones in Strait of Hormuz

The government of the United Arab Emirates said Monday that a tanker owned by the Abu Dhabi state energy giant ADNOC was targeted by two drones as it attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz, condemning “in the strongest terms” what it called an “Iranian terrorist attack.”

Two drones targeted the carrier “affiliated with ADNOC as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, with no injuries reported,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, without providing any further details.

“The Ministry emphasized that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security,” the statement said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the tanker, which was not identified by name, had made it through the strait, or if it had attempted to coordinate passage with the U.S. military or Omani authorities under the newly launched “Project Freedom.”

President Trump said the project would see the U.S. military “guide” vessels through the waterway, but it wasn’t clear exactly how that would be carried out.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said early Monday that it had established an “enhanced security area” south of the usual shipping routes through the strait, and it urged mariners to coordinate closely with Omani authorities “due to anticipated high traffic volume.”

Pakistan says it has facilitated U.S. transfer of 22 crew members from seized Iranian ship to Pakistan

Pakistan said Monday it had facilitated the transfer of 22 crew members from a U.S.-seized Iranian vessel, describing the move as a “confidence-building measure” amid fragile diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran.

The sailors, who had been held aboard the container ship Touska, were flown into Islamabad late Sunday and were due to be handed over to Iranian authorities, according to a statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

Iranian state media said Monday that 15 crew members from the Touska had been “returned to Iran,” but their whereabouts remained unconfirmed.

The handover comes amid a tense standoff in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, where U.S. forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo ship.

Iran condemned the ship’s seizure as “piracy” and a violation of an April ceasefire and urged the United Nations to intervene.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran, hosting the only round of direct talks between the two sides since the U.S. and Israel launched their joint war with Iran on Feb. 28. Islamabad has tried for weeks to orchestrate a second round of talks, but thus far the Trump administration has refused to accept Iran’s demands for such negotiations, and Tehran says it won’t talk until the U.S. blockade of its ports is lifted.

The transfer of the Touska crew was coordinated with both sides, Pakistan said, reflecting a rare instance of practical cooperation despite wider tensions over sanctions, shipping routes and regional security.

CENTCOM denies Iranian claim to have struck U.S. warship with missiles near Strait of Hormuz

A spokesperson for the U.S. military’s Central Command, Captain Tim Hawkins, told CBS News on Monday that claims by Iranian media outlets that an American warship had been struck by two missiles near the Strait of Hormuz were not true.

Hawkins did not provide any further detail, but he rejected the report by Iran’s Fars news agency, which is associated with the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guard forces, that U.S. Navy frigate was struck on Monday amid an increasingly tense standoff between the countries in the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. military said it launched an operation Monday under the name “Project Freedom,” under which President Trump says commercial vessels stuck in the Gulf can be guided out by the U.S. military via the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has warned that any ship trying to navigate the narrow strait without its explicit permission will be targeted.

CENTCOM later issued a brief statement on social media reiterating Hawkins’ rejection of the Iranian report, saying: “No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports

CBS News graphicCBS News

President Trump said the project would see the U.S. military “guide” vessels through the waterway, but it wasn’t clear exactly how that would be carried out.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said early Monday that it had established an “enhanced security area” south of the usual shipping routes through the strait, and it urged mariners to coordinate closely with Omani authorities “due to anticipated high traffic volume.”

Pakistan says it has facilitated U.S. transfer of 22 crew members from seized Iranian ship to Pakistan

Pakistan said Monday it had facilitated the transfer of 22 crew members from a U.S.-seized Iranian vessel, describing the move as a “confidence-building measure” amid fragile diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran.

The sailors, who had been held aboard the container ship Touska, were flown into Islamabad late Sunday and were due to be handed over to Iranian authorities, according to a statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

Iranian state media said Monday that 15 crew members from the Touska had been “returned to Iran,” but their whereabouts remained unconfirmed.

The handover comes amid a tense standoff in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman, where U.S. forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo ship.

Iran condemned the ship’s seizure as “piracy” and a violation of an April ceasefire and urged the United Nations to intervene.

The Iranian-flagged cargo ship M/V Touska is seen from aboard the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS Spruance, as it conducts an interception of the commercial vessel in a location given by the U.S. military as the north Arabian Sea, in a screengrab from video released by the U.S. Central Command, April 19, 2026.CENTCOM/Handout

Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran, hosting the only round of direct talks between the two sides since the U.S. and Israel launched their joint war with Iran on Feb. 28. Islamabad has tried for weeks to orchestrate a second round of talks, but thus far the Trump administration has refused to accept Iran’s demands for such negotiations, and Tehran says it won’t talk until the U.S. blockade of its ports is lifted.

The transfer of the Touska crew was coordinated with both sides, Pakistan said, reflecting a rare instance of practical cooperation despite wider tensions over sanctions, shipping routes and regional security.

Macron calls on U.S., Iran to coordinate to open Strait of Hormuz, says France won’t join “unclear” military operation

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the U.S. and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a “coordinated” way, indicating that his country won’t join an effort announced by President Trump to “guide” commercial vessels out of the Persian Gulf under the threat of Iranian attack.

“What we want above all is a coordinated reopening by the United States and Iran — that is the only solution for reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” Macron told fellow European leaders during a meeting on Monday in Armenia.

“We are not going to take part in any military operation in a framework that to me seems unclear,” he said.

France and the U.K. have led efforts to build a coalition of nations to deploy military assets to the region to ensure the strait remains open and safe for shipping once peace is secured, but European countries have declined to take up those efforts until a deal is reached to end the war.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warns ships trying to transit Strait of Hormuz without permission “will be stopped with force”

Brigadier General Mohbi, a spokesman for Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned Monday that any vessel trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz without adhering to the regime’s “transit protocols,” which require coordination for passage “through designated routes with coordination,” will “face serious risks.”

“Violating vessels will be stopped with force,” said Mohbi in a message shared by Iranian state media.

It was the latest direct challenge from the Iranian regime to a plan announced by President Trump for a “humanitarian” military operation for American warships to “guide” commercial vessels out of the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz.

Dozens of tankers and cargo ships have been stuck in the Gulf for months as Tehran, in retaliation for the joint U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, has declared the strait — long an open international waterway vital to the transport of gas and oil — under its control, and attacked ships that don’t get its permission to use it.

While an ongoing ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has ended American strikes on the country, the U.S. has imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports and vessels, which Tehran considers a breach of the truce. Iran has responded by maintaining its threat to commercial shipping, which has kept oil and gas prices high and fueled inflation around the globe.

U.S. military tells ships safe corridor established to transit Strait of Hormuz, with “high traffic volume” expected

The United States kicked off an effort to “guide” stranded ships from the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz, as it tries to counter economic disruptions that outlasted the peak of fighting with no peace deal in sight.

A day after President Trump announced what he called “Project Freedom,” the Joint Maritime Information Center said Monday that the U.S. had set up an “enhanced security area” south of typical shipping routes and urged mariners to coordinate closely with Omani authorities “due to anticipated high traffic volume.” The strait sits between Iranian and Omani territory.

The center warned that passing close to the usual routes, known as the traffic separation scheme, “should be considered extremely hazardous due the presence of mines that have not been fully surveyed and mitigated.”

The U.S.-led maritime task force’s announcement marked the start of the effort to revive traffic and restore confidence among commercial vessels transiting the strait.

The disruption of the waterway through which roughly one‑fifth of the world’s oil typically passes has become one of the most enduring consequences of the war that the U.S. and Israel launched Feb. 28. It has squeezed countries in Europe and Asia that depend on Persian Gulf supplies and added new volatility to energy prices for households and businesses worldwide.

CBS