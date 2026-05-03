U.S. blockade has cost Iran $4.8 billion, Pentagon says

Joint Chiefs chair Gen. Dan Caine explains the U.S. military’s blockade in the Gulf of Oman during a Pentagon briefing last month. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Defense Department estimates Iran has been denied nearly $5 billion in oil revenue because of the U.S. blockade in the Gulf of Oman, causing unprecedented pressure on Tehran’s government.

Why it matters: The blockade is President Trump’s most significant leverage tool to negotiate ending the war with Iran, and the Pentagon wants to emphasize its impact as peace talks stop and start.

Since the blockade began April 13, the U.S. military has redirected more than 40 vessels that have tried to pass through the blockade by carrying oil and other contraband, Pentagon officials say.

In total, 31 tankers laden with 53 million barrels of Iranian oil are “stuck in the Gulf” and have a value of at least $4.8 billion. Two ships have been seized by the U.S.

Unable to fill oil in new tankers as on-land storage facilities reach capacity, Iran has begun to use older tankers as floating storage.

Some tankers are taking “a costlier and longer route to deliver oil to China for fear of U.S. maritime interdiction,” officials said.

Samir Madani, co-founder of TankerTrackers.com, said the large Iranian oil tanker named “HUGE” showed how a vessel could avoid U.S. interdiction. HUGE was last spotted off Sri Lanka.