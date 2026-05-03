Let Renewable Energy Be the Only Winner of the Iran War

Energy dependence has become a weapon—renewables are how nations take their power back

By : The Editorial Board, Opinion

War reveals truths that politics often hides. The conflict surrounding Iran has done exactly that—it has exposed, once again, the strategic fragility and moral cost of a world still dependent on fossil fuels.

Pipelines become targets. Tankers become leverage. Chokepoints like Hormuz become weapons. And global stability becomes hostage to geography and coercion.

This is not a temporary disruption. It is a structural flaw.

The Real Lesson: Energy Dependence Is a Security Risk

For decades, the global economy has been built on oil and gas flowing through some of the most volatile regions on earth. Every crisis follows the same script:

Supply is threatened

Prices spike

Economies tremble

Militaries mobilize

The Iran war is simply the latest—and perhaps clearest—example.

Energy is no longer just an economic issue. It is a national security liability.

The Uncomfortable Truth: Fossil Fuels Fuel Conflict

Fossil fuels are not just finite. They are politically combustible.

They concentrate power in the hands of a few.

They incentivize control over territory and transit routes.

They finance conflict, directly and indirectly.

From the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping lanes, the pattern is undeniable:

Where fossil fuel dependency is highest, geopolitical risk follows.

As long as the world runs on oil, crises like this will not be exceptions—they will be recurring features.

Who Wins When the World Burns?

So far, the winners are not the people. Not the region. Not the global economy.

Strategically, the beneficiaries are those who thrive in instability—states that exploit disruption to expand influence, redirect trade, and weaken competitors.

Meanwhile:

Consumers pay more

Economies slow down

Nations lose strategic autonomy

Everyone else loses.

A Different Path: Power from the Sun and Wind

There is, however, an alternative—and it is no longer theoretical.

Solar and wind energy are:

Abundant

Distributed

Non-weaponizable

Increasingly cost-effective

Unlike oil, sunlight cannot be blockaded.

Unlike gas pipelines, wind cannot be sabotaged at a chokepoint.

Renewable energy shifts power from geography to technology—from conflict zones to domestic resilience.

From Vulnerability to Sovereignty

The transition to renewable energy is often framed as an environmental necessity. It is more than that. It is a strategic imperative.

Energy independence through renewables means:

Fewer wars over resources

Reduced exposure to geopolitical blackmail

Greater economic stability

It is, quite simply, the foundation of modern sovereignty.

The Only Acceptable Outcome

After all the destruction, one question remains:

What, if anything, should emerge as a winner from this war?

Not regimes.

Not military victories.

Not temporary control of supply routes.

Only one outcome carries long-term value:

A decisive global shift toward renewable energy.

Final Word

War has once again proven the cost of dependence on fossil fuels.

Renewable energy offers a path out of that cycle.

If there is to be any winner from this conflict—let it be the future.