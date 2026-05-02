Middle East war live: Diplomacy in danger as threat of resumed Iran war surges

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh district on May 2, 2026.

Iran’s military says it’s “likely” the US-Israel war on the country will resume and it’s “fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans”.

US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s latest peace proposal saying it’s asking for things “I can’t agree to”.

The US has warned shipping companies that pay tolls or other fees to Iran to transit the Strait of Hormuz risk being sanctioned by Washington.

A new Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos poll has found 61 percent of respondents in the United States believeTrump’s use of military force against Iran was mistaken.

More than 2,600 people killed in Lebanon since Israel began recent attacks

The total number of people killed in Lebanon by Israeli attacks is now up to 2,659 since March 2, according to the Ministry of Public Health. There have been another 8,183 injuries, the ministry said. More than 1.2 million people have been displaced

48 ships forced to turn around by U.S. blockade in Strait of Hormuz

The total number of Iranian ships that have been forced to turn around by the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is now up to 48 over the last 20 days, according to U.S. Central Command.

Three ships have been redirected in the past 20 hours, according to CENTCOM. The U.S. is not allowing any vessels into or out of ports in Iran.

President Trump has said the blockade will remain in effect until a deal can be worked out with Iran to end the war. Iran, meanwhile, has called the blockade a violation of the ceasefire.

“We’re sort of like pirates,” Mr. Trump said of the blockade at The Villages in Florida on Friday night, “but we’re not playing games because, you know, for 47 years, Iran has been pushing everybody around.”

“They’ve used the Hormuz Strait as a weapon for many, many years,” he added. “They said they’ll close it. So, they closed it. Then I closed it on them.

“War will “likely” resume, military officer says

A senior Iranian military officer said on Saturday that renewed fighting between the United States and Iran was “likely,” hours after Trump said he was “not satisfied” with a new Iranian negotiating proposal.

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior figure in the Iranian military’s central command, said “a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely,” in a statement published by Iran’s Fars news agency.

“Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” he said.

CBS/ Al Jazeera