Live updates Middle East war: Iran calls US siege of its ports “intolerable”

- Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said the US naval siege of Iranian ports amounts to an “extension of military operations” by Washington and is “intolerable”.
- US President Donald Trump says “we might need” to restart war with Iran
- Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reports that air defence activity heard in Tehran is part of efforts to counter “small aircraft and reconnaissance drones”.
- Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have killed more than 30 people in a single day, Lebanon’s National News Agency reports, further undermining the US-backed “ceasefire” between the Lebanese government and Israel.
- Israel said it will transfer 175 activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, who were detained by Israeli forces in international waters, to Greek authorities amid international criticism of Israel’s actions more than 1,000km (620 miles) from the war-torn Palestinian territory.
- The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its accompanying strike group are expected to leave the Middle East in the coming days, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News on Wednesday. The Ford was one of three carriers operating in the region.
- Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he spoke about the Iran war during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said Putin reiterated his offer to help remove Iran’s enriched uranium from the country, which Mr. Trump wants the Iranian regime to give up.
- Hezbollah has launched a new weapon against northern Israel in the latest round of fighting: small drones controlled with fiber-optic cables the width of dental floss that avoid electronic detection. These drones – used widely in the war in Ukraine – are small, hard to track and potentially lethal. Hezbollah seems to have turned to the new type of drones because Israeli air defenses have been successful against larger and more powerful rockets, missiles and other drones, an Israeli military official told the AP.
- ALJAZEERA/ CBS