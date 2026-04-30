Trump tells Israel PM only “surgical” Lebanon strikes as ceasefire falters

An Israeli strike on Choukîne, Lebanon, on Sunday April 26 . Photo: AFP via Getty

President Trump told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel should only take “surgical” military action in Lebanon and avoid a full resumption of the war, Trump told Axios in a phone interview.

Why it matters: The ceasefire Trump helped broker in Lebanon is being only partially observed, and officials in both Israel and Lebanon are concerned it will collapse entirely before it’s due to expire in mid-May.

There has also been no progress in launching Israel-Lebanon peace talks, despite Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosting two meetings with the respective ambassadors.

And while the Trump administration claims the ceasefire in Lebanon is unconnected to the ceasefire with Iran, a resumption of war there would further complicate diplomacy with Tehran.

The Israeli military has continued to occupy southern Lebanon and flatten houses there it claims were used by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has continued to conduct rocket and drone attacks against Israeli forces in Lebanon and villages across the border.

against Israeli forces in Lebanon and villages across the border. Israel has expanded its airstrikes in Lebanon in response, but the government is under pressure to go much further. Israeli officials are growing increasingly frustrated by the constraints imposed by the Trump administration.

in response, but the government is under pressure to go much further. Israeli officials are growing increasingly frustrated by the constraints imposed by the Trump administration. Trump has spoken to Netanyahu every day this week, and Netanyahu told Trump during their conversations that he will have to increase the Israeli response to Hezbollah’s attacks, Israeli officials said.

I told Netanyahu he has got to do it more surgically . Not knock down buildings. He can’t do it. It is too terrible and makes Israel look bad ,” Trump told Axios.

. Not knock down buildings. He can’t do it. It is too terrible and ,” Trump told Axios. Trump stressed that he likes Lebanon and its leadership and thinks the country can “make a comeback.”

“Iran ruined Lebanon. Their proxy [Hezbollah] ruined Lebanon. When Iran gets taken out, Hezbollah automatically gets taken out,” Trump claimed.

State of play: Trump administration officials deny the U.S.-brokered ceasefire is collapsing. “Hezbollah is not a party to the ceasefire, and is trying to derail it,” a U.S. official said.

Trump administration officials deny the U.S.-brokered ceasefire is collapsing. “Hezbollah is not a party to the ceasefire, and is trying to derail it,” a U.S. official said. “Hezbollah’s strategy is clear: provoke, attack, and then blame Israel in order to kill the negotiations and make the Lebanese government look bad . We cannot feasibly expect Israel to just take the hits. This is not the Biden administration,” the U.S. official said.

. We cannot feasibly expect Israel to just take the hits. This is not the Biden administration,” the U.S. official said. But the official said the Trump administration asked Israel to “show restraint” and give space to the new diplomatic process with Lebanon.

“We are going to massively increase our political campaign on Hezbollah and are looking for ways to get the Lebanese Armed Forces to overcome their challenges and intend to do this on a very rapid schedule,” the U.S. official said.

The Lebanese leadership is facing pressure from the U.S. to isolate and weaken Hezbollah, along with domestic pressure over Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon, flattening of villages and ongoing airstrikes.

Hezbollah’s recent attacks are intended in part to undermine the government over its decision to negotiate directly with Israel.

over its decision to negotiate directly with Israel. A senior Lebanese official told Axios that Beirut is concerned the Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon will allow Hezbollah to regain its legitimacy as the resistance to an occupying force.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun exchanged unusual public attacks earlier this week, accusing each other of treason.

The White House is enthusiastic about launching Israel-Lebanon peace talks , but the intended parties are not.

, but the intended parties are not. Trump wants to hold a trilateral summit with Netanyahu and Aoun, but it’s unlikely the Lebanese president would agree without significant progress having been achieved.

“It’s difficult to say ‘no’ to President Trump and risk his wrath, but it is also increasingly difficult to sustain direct negotiations with Israel, let alone meeting Netanyahu at the White House, when the destruction of villages and loss of Lebanese lives continues,” said Firas Maksad, managing director for Middle East and North Africa at Eurasia Group.

Axios